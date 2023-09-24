Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, September 24 to Thursday, September 28. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Krapopolis (Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.)

Krapopolis on FOX | Official Trailer | Hulu Animayhem

Dan Harmon’s latest animated sitcom, Krapopolis, is set in mythical ancient Greece where a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters tries to run the world’s first city without killing each other. The show has already been renewed all the way through season three, so it’s safe to say Fox has complete trust in its potential viewership numbers. Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Alanna Ubach, Will Forte, Pam Murphy, and Jane Lynch comprise the voice cast. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

World-building and characterization unfold efficiently enough, checking off milestones in human development. War is (kinda) averted with the cannibals next door; the Olympic Games are invented by accident; and humans and wolves learn to live together. Goodness knows there’s anthropological raw material to fuel multiple seasons, but the formula starts to feel tired.

Reservation Dogs (FX, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Reservation Dogs | Season 3 Official Trailer | FX

Reservation Dogs is a truly special show—and now it’s coming to an end as its third season winds down. The beautiful coming-of-age series is equal parts hilarious and nuanced, diving into the lives of four Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma as they try to navigate the world. The FX gem wraps with its series finale, titled “Dig,” on September 27. Look for The A.V. Club’s recap and additional coverage.

Starstruck (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Starstruck Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max

Rose Matafeo’s sweet rom-com Starstruck returns for a third season. The British show follows Jessie (Matafeo), who works at the cinema and as a nanny. After a one-night stand, she begins an on-again-off-again relationship with movie star Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel). While season two ended with both of them finally getting together, it looks like the new episodes feature yet another breakup. The A.V. Club’s review of the latest batch publishes on Monday.



Hidden gems

Savior Complex (HBO, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)

Savior Complex | Official Trailer | HBO

Savior Complex is a three-part docuseries about the controversial story of Renee Bach, a young American missionary who claims she was called by God to set up a charity for malnourished children in Uganda. Years later, shocking allegations arose that she was treating the sick children without medical qualifications.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Castlevania: Nocturne | Main Trailer | Netflix

In this spinoff of Castlevania, Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), a descendant of a vampire-hunting clan, joins forces with an unlikely crew of hunters and magicians to prevent an apocalypse during the French Revolution. Thuso Mbedu, Zahn McClarnon, and Pixie Davies round out the voice cast.

More good stuff

The Irrational (NBC, Monday, 10 p.m.)



The Irrational | Official Trailer | Starring Jesse L. Martin | NBC

The Irrational chronicles Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin), a behavioral-psychology expert who often aids the FBI with strange cases, ranging from a suspicious plane crash to polonium poisoning. All the while, he’s trying to solve the mystery of a bombing from years ago. Here’s a snippet from The A.V. Club’s review:

The Irrational has one big accomplishment. It’s a rare network TV drama to actually make its primetime debut this fall. Thanks to the AMPTP withholding a fair deal with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the network TV schedule looks completely different in 2023, with mostly reality and competition series dominating the slate. The Irrational and NBC’s upcoming Found are exceptions because they completed filming pre-strike. So just for merely existing, it’s filling a particular void of familiar storytelling.

Devil’s Plan (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Devil’s Plan | Official Teaser | Netflix [ENG SUB]

Competit ion series Devil’s Plan follows in the footsteps of other recent South Korean hits like Physical 100. It’s a survival game show that plays plenty of mind tricks on its 12 participants, who are from all walks of life. The winner gets 500 million Korean won, which is about $377,000.

The Golden Bachelor (ABC, Thursday, 8 p.m.)

The Golden Bachelor - Series Premiere THURS SEPT 28 on ABC

There’s no age limit to finding love, and The Golden Bachelor will make damn sure you know that. ABC bolsters its Bachelor franchise with this new reality series, in which 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner hopes to find a special someone from a roster of 22 contestants.

