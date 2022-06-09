Is Geoff Keighley cursed?

It’s the question we can’t help asking ourselves today, as the Game Awards creator’s latest big stab at seizing the “video game hype as video game entertainment” throne abdicated by E3, Summer Game Fest, appears to have been sabotaged from multiple angles this morning. It’s telling that the program kicked off earlier today with footage from two games (Street Fighter VI and The Callisto Protocol) that got their real debuts as part of Sony’s State Of Play show last week—and then ended with the “big reveal” of a PlayStation 5 remake of The Last Of Us that was already leaked online earlier today.

But even beyond that, Summer Games Fest felt deeply anemic, lacking even a single “killer app” trailer designed to get fans talking, a problem only exacerbated by the relentless pace of the show as a whole. (It’s worth noting that the far more leisurely “Day Of Devs” show that immediately followed SGF was a much more tantalizing showcase of genuinely interesting gameplay ideas—with way less pre-rendered footage and more, well, games.)

Even so, we’re committed to picking some wheat out of this digital chaff—selecting the best of the bunch (and also acknowledging Dwayne Johnson’s incredible ability at pitching as many products as humanly possible in a very short video message).