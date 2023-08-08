Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
A Talk To Me sequel, naturally titled Talk 2 Me, is already in the works

No, the name isn't a joke. Nor is the fact that a film that's been in theaters for just over a week is already getting a sequel.

By
Emma Keates

Sophie Wilde in Talk To Me
Photo: A24

It’s probably a good thing Hereditary came out prior to the start of A24's proclivity for rapid-fire horror sequels; some die-hard fans might not have survived another round of spontaneous combustions and moms-on-ceilings in so brief a window (like... literally not survived).

Luckily, no faintings or other nasty physical effects have been reported (yet) in relation to the indie juggernaut’s newest demonic hit Talk To Me, because a sequel has already been ordered and partially written, according to Deadline.

“Because I was writing it for so long and we were redrafting and redrafting, you just can’t help but start writing other scenes, scenes of different people experiencing the hands, continuing on these characters’ story. So, there’s scenes for a sequel, yeah,” co-director Danny Philippou told Deadline in a pre-release interview. “[I]f A24 want it, I’ll bloody give it to them,” he continued.

And it seems like they bloody well do (also literally). Whether the studio greenlit the project for a chance at another $10 million opening weekend or because the official name—Talk 2 Me—was just too good to pass up is unclear. What is clear, however, is how much the studio has enjoyed conjuring up flash franchises in recent years.

Talk To Me follows in the footsteps (hand-steps?) of 2022's psychosexual horror flick X, which received a much-lauded prequel, Pearl, within the same year and will be followed up with an ‘80s set sequel, MaXXXine, at an unspecified future date.

Like X director Ti West, Philippou and his brother and co-director Michael were also inspired by their demons to create an entire prequel film (an origin story for a character we won’t spoil here) that has apparently already been fully shot (per The Hollywood Reporter), but not greenlit just yet. Whether Talk 2 Me can recreate the magic (and sheer creepiness factor) of its predecessor—or whether the hand will say Emma StoneI’m a star” in a silly voice to pay homage to prequels of yore—still remains to be seen.