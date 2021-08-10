Dead To Me star Christina Applegate, 49, revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis this morning on Twitter, asking for privacy as she continues down a “tough road.”

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey” the actor writes. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action,’ Applegate continues. “And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, multiple sclerosis occurs when the body’s immune system damages the myelin insulating the nerves in the central nervous system (CNS), disrupting the signals received by the brain. The symptoms of the unpredictable disease vary greatly, and the impact of the immune system’s attack on the CNS can result in different neurological issues. The cause of the disease is unknown, but women are three times more likely to get MS than men. A number of stars in the recent years have been diagnosed with the disease, including Applegate’s The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair, Sopranos actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, talk-show host Montel Williams, and Jack Osbourne.

The filming of the third season of Netflix’s dark comedy Dead To Me commenced in May, with no premiere date announced yet. Applegate plays Jen, a single mother trying to keep her life afloat as others, including Linda Cardellini’s character Judy, continue to poke holes in it. She also executive produces the series. In addition to Dead To Me, Applegate is known for her roles on Anchorman, Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead, and Married With Children.