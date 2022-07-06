Perhaps it’s the Avengers effect, but these days even the prestige films are star-studded, capital-e Events. The latest example is David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, whose trailer is so jam packed with A-listers you can’t even count them on two hands.

The primary stars are Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, a doctor, nurse, and lawyer who met during the war and became inseparable. “We formed a pact, and we swore to protect each other. No matter what,” Bale (whose character looks like a Kramer-esque kook with a false eye) narrates in the trailer.

The three quirky besties can be seen laughing, embracing, and, oh yeah, getting accused of murder together. Thus, the trio is thrust into a homicide investigation in order to prove their own innocence. “My friend was killed because of something monstrous that he had seen,” they’re informed by Robert De Niro (reuniting with Russell for the fourth time following Joy, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook).

Amsterdam | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

In the self-aware spirit of today’s semi-fictional dramedies, a title card tells us “A lot of this actually happened.” Per the film’s logline, Amsterdam is “a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience… about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.”

Almost all of the big-name stars get their moment in the trailer, except for Taylor Swift–though we do get a brief glimpse of her triumphant return to the silver screen after 2019’s Cats-tastrophe. Also in attendance are Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, and Rami Malek.

All the murder, mayhem, and megastars of Amsterdam hits theaters on November 4, 2022.