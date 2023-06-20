If you’re anything like me, you have an And Just Like That… problem. I don’t subscribe to the concept of “guilty pleasures” (if a piece of media brings you pleasure, it’s a pleasure, full stop!), but I make an exception to that rule when it comes to this latest addition to the Sex And The City extended universe. The show has precious little of the Emmy-winning original’s charm and subversiveness; let’s just say there’s a reason that the word “sex” isn’t in the title, because And Just Like That… takes precious few trips to bonetown. (This probably has a lot to do with the absence of one Samantha Jones—but more on that later.)

In their fifties, the three remaining leads—Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon)—have become profoundly entitled and deeply unlikable people. And without the brilliant eye of Sex And The City lead costume designer Patricia Field, even the fashion isn’t good.



So please tell me why I sit down with a freshly chilled Cosmopolitan to watch it the very day a new episode drops. (Just kidding—Cosmos have gone the way of the dodo.) Perhaps And Just Like That… scratches a similar itch for me as, say Real Housewives does for other viewers: There may not be an ounce of charm to go around the brunch table anymore, but there is plenty of dish. So ahead of the season-two premiere on June 22, let’s rank the characters in Darren Star and Michael Patrick King’s sequel series from least to most despicable.

