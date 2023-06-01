We’re about to enter a happier, Cattrall-filled future. With yesterday’s announcement that Kim Cattrall would reunite with her feuding co-stars for what The A.V. Club described as “the smallest cameo imaginable” for …And Just Like That’s second season. Unfortunately, it was so small that she’s nowhere to be seen in the new trailer for the show—though Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and everyone’s favorite character Che (Sara Ramirez) are. As is the original fifth character, New York City (played by itself). But no Samantha. None. Zip. Zilch.

We all know that part of watching Sex And The City is complaining about Sex And The City. That’s a prime component of why And Just Like That, a show everyone complained about, got a second season. It doesn’t necessarily matter if it’s terrible or corny or tremendous or all of the above. All that is part of the Sex And The City experience, just as sitting through overlong Ted Lasso episodes was part of that show’s third season or enduring the “James goes to a hotel” story arc is part of watching Twin Peaks. But we need some sugar to help the medicine go down.

And Just Like That Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

That said, …And Just Like That continues the show’s tradition of following television’s most Manolo-obsessed writer as she enters her mid-50s. Without Samantha reminding her of all the fun she could have, Carrie repurposed her kitchen and learned how to poach an egg. Her cadre of friends deals with love, family, and career as Carrie appears stress-free amid the news that Samantha is still around, lurking in the shadows. In that way, it’s much like the latest Scream, wherein a group of friends gallivants around New York City, stalked by a dangerous killer. Whatever. At least Mr. Big didn’t show back up.

…And Just Like That monologues to itself on June 22 on Max.