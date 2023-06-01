And Just Like That Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

That said, …And Just Like That continues the show’s tradition of following television’s most Manolo-obsessed writer as she enters her mid-50s. Without Samantha reminding her of all the fun she could have, Carrie repurposed her kitchen and learned how to poach an egg. Her cadre of friends deals with love, family, and career as Carrie appears stress-free amid the news that Samantha is still around, lurking in the shadows. In that way, it’s much like the latest Scream, wherein a group of friends gallivants around New York City, stalked by a dangerous killer. Whatever. At least Mr. Big didn’t show back up.

…And Just Like That monologues to itself on June 22 on Max.