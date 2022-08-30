Friday Night Lights: Season 1, Episode 7, “Homecoming”

In Dillon, Texas, Homecoming is a several-day affair, with everything from a kickoff party that brings the whole town—and in this ep, a depressing blast from the past in the form of a once-adored, now struggling state champion—to a big game, a dance, and a not-quite-legal afterparty. That last one, cooked up by Tyra (Adrianne Palicki) and Billy (Derek Phillips), the brother of her ex Tim (Taylor Kitsch), seems the most fun, so we’d opt for it if forced to choose. Like the moontower beer bust in Dazed And Confused—FNL, like that iconic film, was also shot in and around Austin—this one takes place basically in the middle of nowhere, with a bunch of high schoolers hoisting plastic cups. The soundtrack for the party might be more than a little lamer than Dazed’s, but it does boast Matt (Zach Gilford) asking out the coach’s daughter, Julie (Aimee Teegarden), like so: “Will you go on a date with me? Maybe…or not. I m ean. I just thought I’d throw that out there. But it’s probably…it’s probably a bad idea.” And then there’s Landry (Jesse Plemons), being clever and dry as ever with Tyra’s sister, Landing Strip employee Mindy (Stacey Oristano). [Tim Lowery]

