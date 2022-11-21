It’s been 25 years since the mononymous Brandy took on the role of Cinderella in the Disney movie Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and now the singer/actor is dusting off and putting on the glass slippers once more. Brandy Norville will appear as the all-grown-up Cinderella in the forthcoming Descendants film The Pocketwatch.

The Descendants franchise currently comprises three films, which use cobbled-together plots to bring back iconic characters from the Disney universe as well as their children. Directed by Jennifer Phang, The Pocketwatch is a musical that will introduce us to the daughters of Cinderella and Alice In Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts. During a celebration in the kingdom of Auradon, the two meet and later must band together to stop a coup. The two will use a magical pocketwatch created by Mad Hatter’s son to travel back in time and put a stop to an event that set the coup in motion.

“The Pocketwatch presents a delightful canvas with fantastical world building,” Phang said earlier this year. “Musicals sparked my imagination when I was a kid and are a huge part of what drew me to filmmaking. I think that’s because they have a way of conveying these lovely, nuanced ideas through song and expressive movement. I’m also always inspired by the diversity of families that exist all around the world. So I really jumped at the chance to craft a supercharged musical experience and explore some new, invigorating themes inside an expansive Disney universe.”

Also joining The Pocketwatch’s cast are singer Rita Ora, Kyli e Cantrall, Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, and Joshua Colley, with Melanie Paxson returning as Fairy Godmother.

Here is the official casting breakdown, per Deadline:

Rita Ora is the “withholding, tyrannical ‘Queen of Hearts,’ who rules over the kingdom of Wonderland with an iron fist.”

Kyli e Cantrall is Red, the “rebellious 16-year-old daughter of the Queen of Hearts. Red knows she’ll never get the Queen’s approval, so she finds ways to provoke her mother and stir up trouble.”

Malia Baker is Chloe, the “cheerful 16-year-old daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming, who is book smart and athletic, but her privilege makes her somewhat naive about the real world.”

China Anne McClain is Uma, the “daughter of the infamous sea-witch Ursula, a role she previously played in Descendants 2 and 3. Strong and fierce, Uma always fights for what she thinks is right.”

Dara Reneé is Ulyana, “ the younger sister of Ursula. She’s a teen sea-witch and mean-girl bully with eight wicked tentacles and a crew of lackeys.”

Ruby Rose Turner is Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, who is “sweet-natured, bubbly, generous, and the complete opposite of her grown-up self.”

Morgan Dudley is Ella/Young Cinderella, who is “blunt, pragmatic and has a bit of a chip on her shoulder about being forced to work for her wicked stepmother.”

Joshua Colley is Hook, “ one of Ulyana’s sycophants, a rich kid with a hoop earring and a shiny hook where his left hand should be. His arrogance is only surpassed by his vanity.”

Melanie Paxson is Fairy Godmother, “the wise and kind headmistress of Auradon Prep.”