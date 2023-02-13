Despite what Frankie Muniz tells you, Bryan Cranston isn’t “really into the idea” of a Malcolm In The Middle revival. In fact, in order for Cranston to have any interest in slipping back into the role of Hal, it better be a “great idea.”

In a new interview with The Independent (via Deadline), Cranston expressed some trepidation toward the project, turning down the heat on the reunion that births articles such as these whenever it comes up. After speaking with the show’s creator Linwood Boomer, Cranston said the revival was “a possibility,” but ultimately, it’s up to the creator. “He said he would think about it, and he got his writers together. If they can come up with a great idea, a legitimate idea, then he’ll pursue it. But if not, then nah.”

“I don’t need a job,” said the guy who donned his pork pie Walter White hat to sell PopCorners during the Big Game commercia l. “I’ve got plenty of jobs. I don’t need it, but I’d want it if it was a great idea.”

Last year, Frankie Muniz seemed to be under the impression that not only was the Cranston down for the reunion, but he was also writing it. “I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea, and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” Muniz told Fox News last year. “So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent.”



Last month, Cransont seemed a little more optimistic about the project. “There was some talk about the possibility of doing, like, a reunion movie of Malcolm In The Middle,” Cranston said in January. “We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up — like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.’ I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”