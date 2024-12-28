We can't stop looking at Glen Powell in this Chad Powers teaser What do you get when you combine Glen Powell with Loki's Michael Waldron, American Vandal's Tony Yacenda, and the improv genius of Eli Manning? This.

Look: We know that we have, in the past, been kind of hard on Hulu’s upcoming Chad Powers TV show, calling it “one of the worst ideas we’ve ever heard,” or pointing out that Glen Powell—an actual movie star!—might have better things to do than slather himself in facial prosthetics and splash around in the run-off sewers of Eli Manning’s terrible improv comedy ideas. But that, dear readers, was before. Before we saw the man himself in motion, in the following teaser for the Hulu series:

Sure, Powell is still a 36-year-old man playing a “hotshot” college football player. Sure, his face in the Powers makeup kind of looks like what you’d get if you took all of Disney’s fancy CGI Lion King technology (including the “make a fake lion” parts) and applied it to Glen Powell’s face. Sure, there’s no sense that there’s anything going on here beyond the very basic spectacle of seeing an extremely handsome man be turned into a much less handsome one, while a Hulu executive prays to god that this thing will catch some of that Ted Lasso “weird sports comedy idea turns into international streaming hit” heat.

Wait, where was that paragraph going, again?

Right: We are now officially excited for Chad Powers, which will debut on Hulu in fall of 2025. We will say this for the show: Hulu thrown some actual serious talent at it. In addition to Powell (who also co-wrote on the series), the show is being co-written by Loki‘s Michael Waldron, and directed by Tony Yacenda, who co-created Netflix’s excellent American Vandal. How many top-tier creatives do you throw at an idea like this to turn it into something watchable? We’ll presumably find out next fall.