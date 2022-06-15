As the trailer for Chris Pratt’s upcoming Prime Video series The Terminal List urge s, “Perspective is everything.” That’s what we can gather from the first look at the part-action, part-psychological thriller that shows dueling scenes of Pratt’s character Lt. James Reece trying to determine the truth of his reality after a mission gone wrong.

Based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Terminal List follows Lt. James Reece (Pratt) “who returns home after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed, only to discover new dark forces working against him and endangering the ones he loves,” per the series’ synopsis.

The Terminal List - Perspective Is Everything | Prime Video

There’s definitely a grim tone to the series, underscored by the dark lighting of The Terminal List’s trailer. “My timeline is a little fuzzy,” says James about his team’s corrupted mission, indicating something’s gone awry with his memories. All signs seem to indicate that James is a pretty unreliable narrator, and presumably, the viewers of the forthcoming series will be tasked with f iguring if he’s trustworthy or just unraveling completely.

In addition to Pratt, the series stars also Constance Wu (Hustlers), Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights), Riley Keough (Zola), Jeanne Tripplehorn (The Gilded Age), Arlo Mertz (Mank), Jared Shaw (The Tomorrow War), JD Parlo (Mayans M.C.), LaMonica Garrett (1883), and Christina Vidal (The Guilty).

Directing The Terminal List is Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), with David DiGilio on as the series showrunner. Executive producers of the series include Pratt and Jon Schumacher, Fuqua through his banner Fuqua Films, DiGilio, Jack Carr, and writer David Shattuck. Amazon Studios is co-producing the show along with Civic Center Media.

The Terminal List premieres July 1 on Prime Video.