Justin Long and Kate Bosworth face a pack of very LA problems in the Coyotes trailer
LA has gone to the dogs in the trailer for the horror-comedy Coyotes.Screenshot: YouTube
Meep. Every dog owner in Los Angeles knows that the greatest threat to man’s best friend isn’t a car: It’s coyotes. These mangy, clever, and creepy-sounding canines stalk the streets, looking to chow down on unleashed chihuahuas and prey on the distracted egos of Hollywood’s upper crust. It has led to some inspirational stories, such as when Brittany Furlan rescued her and husband Tommy Lee’s pup from a coyote’s maw. However, the trailer for the horror-comedy Coyotes doesn’t promise anything so courageous.