Justin Long and Kate Bosworth face a pack of very LA problems in the Coyotes trailer

Meep. Every dog owner in Los Angeles knows that the greatest threat to man’s best friend isn’t a car: It’s coyotes. These mangy, clever, and creepy-sounding canines stalk the streets, looking to chow down on unleashed chihuahuas and prey on the distracted egos of Hollywood’s upper crust. It has led to some inspirational stories, such as when Brittany Furlan rescued her and husband Tommy Lee’s pup from a coyote’s maw. However, the trailer for the horror-comedy Coyotes doesn’t promise anything so courageous.

Despite the silly tone, Coyotes tackles two hyper-relevant Los Angeles issues. Following up on Barbarian, Justin Long, as another unsympathetic Angeleno, plays Roadrunner to a ravenous and cunning pack of ill-tempered coyotes, who descend on an unsuspecting Los Angeles amid a raging wildfire. It doesn’t rain much in LA, but when it does, it pours. Still, the plot specificity adds a certain level of brains to a comedy about empty-headed millionaires in the Hollywood Hills and sets up a crew of people we can’t wait to become dinner. Directed by Colin Minihan (What Keeps You Alive), Coyotes stars Long, Kate Bosworth, Mila Harris, Brittany Allen, and Norbert Leo Butz.

Don’t let the dogs out because Coyotes opens on October 3.