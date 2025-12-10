Robert Pattinson and Zendaya awkwardly plan a wedding in first The Drama teaser

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are planning a wedding, and it doesn’t seem to be the most natural fit. That’s about the extent of the information we get from the first teaser for The Drama, the new film from director Kirstoffer Borgli. But based on the director’s previous work (Dream Scenario, Sick Of Myself) it’s safe to assume that this surface tension will soon give way to something darker and much more surreal.

In the clip, the two actors sit for what appears to be an engagement photo shoot. It seems like they hardly know each other—despite a very funny Zoe Winters insisting otherwise while trying to get them to pose—and uncomfortable around each other. The few glimpses of their eventual wedding seems to be disastrous, with Zendaya’s character taking swigs of liquor straight from the bottle and Pattinson’s leaving the event with a bloodied face.

It seems that that the two had a much different relationship behind the scenes, with at least one good story so far emerging from the set. “We had a scene together that was driving me crazy. I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis,” Pattinson said earlier this year (via The Independent). “I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning. And there I was going crazy for three days.”

The Drama opens in theaters on April 3.