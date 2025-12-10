Robert Pattinson and Zendaya awkwardly plan a wedding in first The Drama teaser
The next feature from director Kristoffer Borgli opens on April 3.Image via A24
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are planning a wedding, and it doesn’t seem to be the most natural fit. That’s about the extent of the information we get from the first teaser for The Drama, the new film from director Kirstoffer Borgli. But based on the director’s previous work (Dream Scenario, Sick Of Myself) it’s safe to assume that this surface tension will soon give way to something darker and much more surreal.