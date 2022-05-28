Disney+ has added a content disclaimer to the landing page for its new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Variety reports. The message, noting that “There are some scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting” does not run in front of the show itself—a la a content warning that Netflix put in front of the recent Stranger Things premiere in light of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week—but is placed in the “Details” tab of the show’s landing page on the streaming service.

Although Disney hasn’t made any official statements, the warning is presumably meant in reference to the opening scene of the new Star Wars series, which briefly depicts in greater detail the attack on the Jedi Temple from Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith. Given that the sequence in question shows a Jedi teacher being gunned down by armed invaders while trying to protect elementary-age students who are forced to flee for their lives, it’s not hard to see why viewers of the series have drawn unfortunate parallels between the scene and the tragedy in Texas.

Interestingly, Variety notes that Disney appears to have been doing some finessing of the message on the Obi-Wan landing page; an earlier version apparently read , “ Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events. Warning: Contains violence involving children.” The new version removes both the reference to “recent tragic events,” and the slightly defensive-sounding assertion that the show was simply recreating events from a 17-year-old movie. Both messages stand in contrast to the Stranger Things disclaimer, which explicitly mentions the violence in Texas and expresses sympathy for those affected by it.

Advertisement

Obi-Wan Kenobi first aired its first two episodes on Disney+ yesterday.