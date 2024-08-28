Whatever is going on with the Nurse Jackie revival is none of Edie Falco's business Edie Falco will show up and say her lines when the Nurse Jackie revival comes together, but until then, who knows

The long-gestating Nurse Jackie revival is indeed in the works, probably, though don’t ask star Edie Falco about it. Things are “not really” in motion, as far as she can tell, although the project is still on with Prime Video. “I mean, right now, a lot of phone calls and Zooms with people,” she told IndieWire. “Everyone’s excited but, like, you know, they give me a script and I do my job. What goes on before then, I completely don’t understand, and that’s what’s going on right now.”

The Nurse Jackie revival was greenlit by Showtime back in 2023, but got bumped over to Prime Video earlier this year. Our anti-heroine Jackie overdosed in the final episode of the original series, but according to a synopsis for the revival, “10 years after we left Jackie Peyton (Falco) clinging to life in the series finale, we find her back on her feet in spite of having lost her nursing license. The continuation of her story will find her facing new dilemmas in trying to be good in a world where being bad is often not only easier, but a lot more fun.”

In conversation with IndieWire, Falco said she’d “love it” if Brendan Walsh, a Nurse Jackie directing alum who directed her latest feature I’ll Be Right There, “was available to direct some” of the revival episodes. However, she clearly accepts the transient nature of the business. “I’ll read something and really want to do it, but it’s not set up and then it falls apart and then the director drops out and then someone else comes in, you know, whatever. I know better than to get too attached to anything,” she says. “I’ve been blessed that I have been able to pop all over the place wherever work is being done that interests me.”