Jeff Goldblum with the happy couple Photo : Justin McCallum Photography/Courtesy of Sabrina and Brian Cartan

Bride/digital strategist Sabrina Cartan (formerly McMillin) and her groom, software engineer Brian Cartan, were taking pre-ceremony wedding pictures at a carousel in Brooklyn yesterday when Sabrina spied a familiar face. Jeff Goldblum is in New York shooting season five of Search Party, and was quickly recognized by the bride. “Our photographer and videographer were with us and we got on the carousel,” Sabrina told The A.V. Club. “And just as the carousel was about to start, I look over, I see a man standing there and I said, is that Jeff Goldblum?” She impulsively yelled out his name, which the Brooklynite says is uncharacteristic, and “without thinking. Like, I never do that. I’m a consummate professional. I don’t even bother celebrities on the street ever.” But she was on a carousel with her groom and in a truly incredible dress, and we can totally understand how the bride got swept up in this particular moment. It’s Jeff Goldblum on your wedding day, for god’s sake.

Left: The couple’s friend and ketubah witness Anya Gelernt-Dunkle. Right: Jeff Goldblum Photo : Justin McCallum Photography/Courtesy of Sabrina and Brian Cartan

A friend of the couple’s explained to Goldblum that the person who yelled out his name was the one in the wedding dress, and they were getting their pictures taken. Goldblum then not only posed with the couple, but serenaded them. “He was just so sweet,” Sabrina enthused. “And he started singing to me, ‘Sunrise, Sunset’ from Fiddler On The Roof. My husband was wearing his kippah, so he just did a kind of nod to our Jewish wedding. And I love that song; it makes me very emotional. It’s one of my favorite movie moments, actually. It was just incredible.” the bride said. “There’s no way he could have known that.” Or could he? At this point, we just bow down to the magical majesty that is Jeff Goldblum. Fortunately, the couple’s videographer captured that stirring moment, which will undoubtedly be pulled out at anniversary parties for years to come.

Sabrina Cartan says that the couple went back to the venue and told the wedding party about their famous encounter, but no one believed them until “The rabbi actually confirmed it during the ceremony.” We are just going to call that one of the best possible omens we’ve ever heard happen at a wedding. Today, the newlyweds are relaxing “at home, reading cards, drinking champagne, and watching Jurassic Park in honor of our special guest.” Excellent choice. Mazel tov!