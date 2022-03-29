Foo Fighters have announced the cancellation of all remaining tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.



Advertisement

In a statement shared by the band, the members wrote:

It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters

Hawkins died in Colombia on Friday, March 25 while Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their tour. He was 50. He’d been in the band for 25 years, leaving Alanis Morissette’s backing band to join Foo Fighters in 1997, three years after the band formed.

In his memoir, The Storyteller, Dave Grohl wrote about how much his friendship with Hawkins means to him, referring to him as his “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet.”

Grohl also wrote that their longtime f riendship was destined : “Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate, and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we ever played together. I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight, igniting a musical ‘twin flame’ that still burns to this day.”

Upon Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters released a statement on social media, saying, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

