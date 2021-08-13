The third season premiere of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows is still a few weeks away, but the network is already signing up for more laughs courtesy of the Staten Island vampires. FX announced during the Television Critics Association’s 2021 summer press tour that the comedy has been picked up for season four, which will debut sometime in 2022.

Advertisement

Created by Je maine Clement, the mockumentary show is based on a 2014 film of the same name he co-wrote, directed, and starred in with Taika Waititi. It stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, and Mark Proksch as centuries-old traditional vampires Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and Colin Robinson. They live in a dimly lit Staten Island mansion and attempt to survive in the modern world with the help of Nandor’s human familiar, Guillermo d e la Cruz (Harvey Guillén).

During its first two critically acclaimed seasons, What We Do In The Shadows scored 10 Emmy nominations. Season three will focus on the aftermath of Guillermo’s revelation that he is a descendant of famous vampire hunter Abraham v an Helsing.

FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier also announced during the TCA summer press tour that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s anthology series American Horror Stories will return for a second installment in 2022. A spin-off of American Horror Story, it premiered in July with the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series till date. Each episode features a different horror story with many AHS cast members starring in it, including Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Aaron Tveit, John Carroll Lynch, and Cody Fern. The first season finale, titled “Game Over,” will air on August 19.

What We Do In The Shadows and American Horror Stories are both available to stream on Hulu. WWDITS season three debuts with two episodes on September 2 on FX at 10 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day via FX on Hulu.