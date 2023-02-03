Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!
Newswire

The Grammys' 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop special enlists Missy Elliot, Future, The Roots, and more

Questlove will serve as musical director and producer for the segment scheduled for the 2023 Grammys on Sunday

Hattie Lindert
Missy Elliott, Questlove, and Future
Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Paras Griffin/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Grammys have something generational in mind this year for hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The Recording Academy announced today that Missy Elliott, Future, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, and more are all set to perform at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday as part of a large-scale tribute to the vanguard genre.

The segment is meant to serve as a celebratory kick-off to a year of Academy programming highlighting hip-hop’s breadth and legacy. Rounding out the lineup is a bevy of the genre’s best: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort. The Roots’ Questlove will step in as the special’s musical director and producer, while rapper LL Cool J will introduce and dedicate the event before performing. The hip-hop group Black Thought will narrate the segment.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, shares in a statement. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

With this new segment, joined previously-announced performers, including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Just today, the Academy confirmed two more acts: DJ Khaled, who will perform his nominated track “God Did,” with support from Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z; and a joint performance from Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and Chris Stapleton.

The 2023 Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5.

