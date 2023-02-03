The Grammys have something generational in mind this year for hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The Recording Academy announced today that Missy Elliott, Future, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, and more are all set to perform at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday as part of a large-scale tribute to the vanguard genre.

The segment is meant to serve as a celebratory kick-off to a year of Academy programming highlighting hip-hop’s breadth and legacy. Rounding out the lineup is a bevy of the genre’s best: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort. The Roots’ Questlove will step in as the special’s musical director and producer, while rapper LL Cool J will introduce and dedicate the event before performing. The hip-hop group Black Thought will narrate the segment.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, shares in a statement. “It s contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

With this new segment, joined previously-announced performers, including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Just today, the Academy confirmed two more acts: DJ Khaled, who will perform his nominated track “God Did,” with support from Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z; and a joint performance from Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and Chris Stapleton.

The 2023 Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5.

