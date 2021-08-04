E veryone finishes an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm wanting to feel the incredible discomfort experienced by the show’s characters firsthand, and there’s now a card game available that allows players to do just that along with their soon-to-be-estranged friends.

Advertisement

Curb Your Enthusiasm: A Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Good Party Game is basically a Larry David roleplaying simulator. For anyone somehow enticed by the notion of getting to live inside the man’s head for a while, the game promises to give people the opportunity to “compete to be the ultimate Larry David.” They can invite their pals to a 3 to 6- player spite card game that will no doubt leave everyone feeling terrible about everything they said and did throughout.



The game tasks competitors with matching “Situation Cards” (drawn from Curb’s deep well of social mishaps) and “Pretty-ay Good Excuse Cards.” If one of the “Excuse Cards” is “too good to be true,” a player can put down a “Try Again, Larry Card” to mess with them. Whichever person wins five Situation Cards first, wins.



The game’s store page shows a few examples of what these cards look like. One of the situations is “You take too many napkins from a restaurant with a two-napkin limit.” Rather than talk through this issue with whoever’s upset by it, clearly and directly, players can respond with appropriate Davidisms like “The golden rule trumps everything ...” or “You know, my mother just died ....”



For anyone who really enjoys playing the game with an increasingly smaller group of friends that eventually abandon you entirely, take heart: The upcoming season—which will let us see how Larry’s been dealing with life during a pandemic—can be watched totally alone.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com