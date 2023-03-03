We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Whatever you think of Jack Black, you can never fault the man for a lack of effort. He will tirelessly work out an endless series of jokes while participating in a skateboard company’s internet video, perform a Bowie cover to help out a music school fundraiser, injure his ankle in order to properly celebrate Conan O’Brien’s final late-night shows, do anything asked of him to ensure that the audience of a South Korean game show is entertained, or dance around in a cowboy hat and underwear to launch a TikTok account.



And, as an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show demonstrates, he will also promote his latest movie by wearing a Bowser costume so tight that it required his nuts to be blurred out for broadcast.

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Cast Pranks Jack Black Into Wearing Bowser Costume On Kelly Clarkson Show

Super Mario Bros. Movie co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, and Chris Pratt were already seated for a segment on the show when the host asked if Black, who voices Bowser, was missing. After his fellow actors claimed ignorance, the bit saw Clarkson head backstage to find Black sulking in a Bowser costume and complaining that Key, Day, and Pratt hadn’t followed through with a collective idea to come out for their interview in Halloween store cosplay.



Clarkson promises Black that he looks great and provides him with a “special entrance” to the set. He, of course, takes advantage of this honor by basking in the audience’s applause and slowly moving toward his seat while making dinosaur motions, wiggling his tail, and showing off a high kick. All of this is performed while a motion blur hovers over his dick and balls, which we must assume were visible enough to offend the sensibilities of dinosaur genitalia-adverse talk show viewers.

Luckily for the Kelly Clarkson Show’s hard-working editors, Black was seated for the rest of his appearance. Unluckily, it’s kind of hard for the following interview to really match the energy that a nearly-nude monster dance entrance provides.



