James McAvoy reportedly punched in Toronto bar

James McAvoy has had an eventful time at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. On Saturday, the actor premiered his directorial debut, California Schemin’. Two days later, he was assaulted by a stranger at a bar. The update comes from People, which reports that McAvoy was having a “quiet night” at Toronto watering hole Charlotte’s Room when he was punched by the random man. “James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out,” a source reportedly “close to McAvoy” told the outlet. “James’ back was to him and the man just punched him.”

Entertainment Weekly adds that the actor “had not interacted with the man previously, nor did he provoke the attack, which occurred around 11:55 p.m.” McAvoy reportedly tried to deescalate the situation as others intervened. It also sounds like the incident didn’t totally derail his evening. Afterwards, People‘s source said McAvoy stuck around and laughed it off with bar staff and other patrons.

McAvoy both stars in and directed California Schemin‘, which tells the true story of two Scottish rappers who pretended to be American for three years to break into the scene. Séamus McLean Ross, Samuel Bottomley, Lucy Halliday, and Rebekah Murrell also appear. In a prior interview with People, McAvoy said stepping behind the camera for the first time was “stressful” but “amazing.” “It’s the most creative thing I’ve ever done,” he added. Who knows—maybe the incident at the bar will inspire a follow-up feature that takes him back to the fest sometime soon.