James McAvoy reportedly punched in Toronto bar
McAvoy was in town to promote his directorial debut California Schemin' at TIFF.Photo: Phil McCarten/©A.M.P.A.S.
James McAvoy has had an eventful time at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. On Saturday, the actor premiered his directorial debut, California Schemin’. Two days later, he was assaulted by a stranger at a bar. The update comes from People, which reports that McAvoy was having a “quiet night” at Toronto watering hole Charlotte’s Room when he was punched by the random man. “James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out,” a source reportedly “close to McAvoy” told the outlet. “James’ back was to him and the man just punched him.”