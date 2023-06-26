Back in the middle of April, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized with some sort of serious medical issue, though we still don’t really know how serious it was or what actually happened to him. People who know Foxx offered vague explanations and assurances that he was okay, but his daughter explained a month later that he had been out of the hospital for “weeks” and was actually doing well enough to play pickleball (so whatever happened, he’s still up on the trends).

Now, Foxx’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! co-star Porscha Coleman has shared another update (via Billboard, from the red carpet of the BET Awards) about his status. She says she has talked to people “very close” to him, and they say Foxx is “doing well,” but “media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information.”

Coleman also noted Foxx has “always been on the low,” saying he has “always been private” about his real life outside of the entertainment industry, so she was never “surprised” by his reluctance to make any of this public. She also reiterated that he’s “doing great” and will “be back” at some point, since he has “a lot of projects coming up” and also “a lot of music” in the works.

So we still don’t know what happened, and the only indication we have that he’s doing okay is people insisting that he’s okay… but by pointing any of that out, we’re continuing the trend of the media trying to make this into a bigger story than it supposedly is… but also it’s our job to at least publicly wonder what happened to Jamie Foxx because people are curious about it… but also yeah, he deserves a right to some privacy