As excited as people are to get lassoed by Ted Lasso, it’s a bittersweet return. For months now, we’ve been under the impression that season three of Lasso would be the show’s last, striking a blow to anyone that considers the show a welcome respite from the near-constant doom-scrolling of our modern hellscape.

Last week, star Jason Sudeikis seemingly confirmed our fears, telling Deadline, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell.” While that seems as definitive as you can get with these things, any hint of more in our I.P. plundering world is enough to generate feverish speculation. Thankfully, Jason Sudekis cleared up any confusion by saying that, actually, when you think about it, Ted Lasso’s season three is season four, too.

Speaking to Variety about the lengthy gap between seasons, Sudekis indicated it only took so long because they had to make these episodes much longer. “The rewrites were the same as we’ve always done,” Sudeikis said. “If anything, the endeavor took as long as it did because of just how dense the stories are […] So while we’re flattered by the curiosity of ‘Is this the final season,’ the fact is that content-wise, if you just go by running time, this season has a Season 4 within itself.”

What we’ve gathered is, by using the principles of time and math, if we calculated screen time, then Ted Lasso’s third season is long enough to include a whole other season of Ted Lasso. Having not seen any of the new episodes, it’s safe to say that these episodes of Ted Lasso are simply too long. Of course, this goes double if there’s another Coach Beard solo episode, which made anyone who defended Lasso detractors reconsider everything we’ve been doing with our lives. Still, we don’t want split seasons, either. So we’re kind of stuck on this one. At least there are always spin-offs to dream of.