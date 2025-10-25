R.I.P. June Lockhart, iconic TV mom from Lost In Space and Lassie Lockhart, a veteran performer unafraid of poking fun at her own matronly image, worked from the golden age of Hollywood up through the modern era.

June Lockhart has died. A veteran actress of screens both large and small, Lockhart’s career stretched from the golden age of Hollywood up through the modern era, with notable roles as two of the most famous TV moms in the entire history of the medium: Ruth Martin on Lassie, and Maureen Robinson on Lost In Space. Possessed of an apparently tireless energy—and a cheerful willingness to poke gentle fun at some of her most famous jobs—Lockhart continued to work, including as a prolific voice actor, well into the 21st century. Per Variety, Lockhart died on October 23, 2025, from natural causes. She was 100.

Born to well-known actors Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, Lockhart took to both stage and screen early. (All three Lockharts can be seen together in the 1938 version of A Christmas Carol, with Gene and Kathleen as the Cratchit parents, and June as one of their daughters.) Early roles saw the younger Lockhart work with names as big as Howard Hawks (for Sergeant York), Judy Garland (Meet Me In St. Louis), and Lana Turner (Keep Your Powder Dry), although film roles began to become more sparse as she aged out of child acting. Lockhart had her first brush with the Lassie franchise when she was cast in 1945 sequel Son Of Lassie; more than a decade later, she’d take over the part of Ruth Martin (mother of Timmy) from Cloris Leachman in the TV version of the franchise, ultimately appearing in more than 200 episodes of the series.