Instagram has finally reached the state that so many of us have achieved over the last decade and change. I .e., being all full up on hearing from Kanye West. Which is to say that the Meta-owned social media network has issued a 24-hour ban to the musician, presumably linked to comments he recently made about Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Advertisement

Specifically, Noah—doing, y’know, his job—covered the ongoing social media conflicts instigated by West toward his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson—as part of his work on The Daily Show. West’s response to Noah’s commentary has since been deleted, but, per Variety, it apparently involved at least one racial slur.

The ban is largely only surprising in so far as Instagram has typically been pretty lenient about West’s behavior, even as it’s continued to push well into territory that reads as harassment to many in his treatment of his ex. Among other things, West has aired a number of public fantasies about beating Davidson up—to the point that Jake Paul, ever the arbiter of class in the online ecosystem, has apparently offered to set up a boxing match between the two. (Davidson, to his credit, has done his best to keep his head down through most of this.)

West is, hypothetically, still releasing music through all of this idiocy , having placed Donda 2, the follow-up to last year’s Donda, on his odd, fleshy Stem Player device. But he also seems more or less determined to include references to Davidson in whatever work he puts out, e ven as the man himself continues to put his energy into normal things, like getting multiple tattoos of recent girlfriends, or going into space.

Anyway, we can’t wait for this 24-hour ban from social media to help Kanye get his head right and stop doing stuff like this, once and for all.