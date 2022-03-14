Presumably inspired by the time he brought Chad to space for that Saturday Night Live episode that tried in vain to help make Elon Musk appear lik able, Pete Davidson has decided to see if he can escape Earth’s orbit once more with a little help from another horrible billionaire, Jeff Bezos.

The 20th Blue Origin mission, set to launch on March 23rd, will see Davidson lock himself into a big metal wiener-rocket for 11 minutes in heaven as part of a six-person crew.

Understandably eager to leave Earth’s problems behind for just a little while, Davidson will join a group made up of Party America CEO Marty Allen, the husband and wif e duo of Sharon Hagle (SpaceKids Global) and Marc Hagle (Tricor International), Dr. George Nield of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC, and the University Of North Carolina’s Jim Kitchen. (We recommend looking at the crew photos on the company’s website to see if you can spot Davidson’s face for yourself.)



People writes that Davidson took a spot on the Blue Origin flight, which will be the company’s fourth with people aboard, after attending a dinner party hosted by iguana gourmand/space colonizer Jeff Bezos last January.



Davidson “has apparently always wanted to go to space” and now he gets to join the ranks of famous people like Michael Strahan and William Shatner by doing so. Ashton Kutcher, we must imagine, has received this news with a big frown and a new dream to revive Punk’d purely to take revenge on all those who get to have space fun without him.

Though we imagine Davidson’s trip is being taken purely for pleasure, we might as well go ahead and speculate that it’s also part of a research project he’s undertaken for his next big television project, brought about during that same dinner party conversation with Bezos. Maybe, just maybe, Davidson is heading to space in order to better get inside the head of a character from Amazon’s upcoming Mass Effect adaptation and, before much longer, we’ll hear him provide voice acting for the key role of Evil Volus 2.



