Jimmy Kimmel made it clear who he believed was the toughest Avenger, and all it took was a horrible snow plow accident to prove it. Hosting Jeremy Renner, who is on the mend from his horrible snow plow accident, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed Hawkeye himself to the studio for a laidback chat about Renner’s awful experience.



In his first public appearance since his interview with Diane Sawyer last week, Renner was downright casual on Kimmel, talking about the “35 or so” bones he broke. But apparently, doctors simply just kept finding broken bones in Renner’s body, putting him “in Evel Knievel territory,” according to Kimmel. Even more casual, as he was recounting all the organs and vertebrae the “giant cookie roller” missed, he mentioned that his “eyes did pop out,” which, in his words, was “pretty weird.” Kimmel seemingly also thought it was weird, tossing damaged internals at Renner, who was downright chill about reminding Kimmel that he had another lung to back up the one that collapsed.



It wasn’t all fun. Surprisingly, Renner was more concerned about the perspective of his nephew Alex, whom Renner was protecting from the snow plow when he was crushed. Renner said that he apologized to his family for the situation. “Alex was there the entire time, and he had to see his Uncle Jeremy on the ground,” Renner said. “I didn’t see any of this, but the blood everywhere and the eye and all this stuff. I had to consider what his perspective was and that that kept happening with everyone’s perspective throughout this entire ordeal, and it’s pretty harrowing to take the time to really consider somebody else’s perspective.”



Like Kimmel and the audience, we’re all happy to see Renner taking Rennervations once again. Watch the full interview below (it includes a fake Cameo from Paul Rudd).

