Killing Eve has already been renewed for a 4th season

Screenshot : YouTube

It’s amazing what a solid cast, an engaging story arc, and consistent awards recognition can do for the safety of a show. To nobody’s surprise, BBC America has renewed its flagship series Killing Eve for a fourth season. If you’re wondering when the hell you fell so far behind after the season two finale, don’t panic: The decision comes months ahead of the third season premiere. Per a recent press release, it was a pretty easy choice to make.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.”

Advertisement

In 2019 Jodie Comer won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Leading Actress In a Drama Series in recognition of her work as the utterly gasp-inducing Villanelle. Sandra Oh has rightfully snagged both Critic’s Choice and Gold Globe trophies for her role as titular character Eve Polastri. Both Comer and the series are competing in this weekend’s Golden Globes ceremony.

As of now, there is no showrunner set to take over the fourth season in place of Suzanne Heathcote, who helmed the third. The third season of one of our favorite cat-and-mouse dramas returns sometime in the spring—sorry, baby, we don’t have a specific return date just yet.