Kim Porter’s children denounce “untrue” memoir

Earlier this month, a memoir purportedly by Kim Porter, the late ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, rocketed to the top of Amazon’s bestseller charts. The writer of the self-published 59-page book entitled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side, Chris Todd, can’t verify its authenticity, claiming he received the book on a flash drive from two “music industry” sources, per Rolling Stone. Todd “believes it to be true,” but Kim Porter’s four children do not.

Yesterday, Porter’s children, Quincy, Christian, Jessie, and D’Lila, released a statement on Instagram, doubting the veracity of the memoir. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue,” the statement reads. “Anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom and her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interest at heart.”

Porter died of pneumonia in 2018. Porter had an on-and-off relationship with Combs for roughly a decade, starting in 1994. She had three children with him: Christian, Jessie, and D’Lila. Quincy’s father is R&B singer Al B. Sure! It would appear as though the children, friends, and family of Kim Porter believe that Chris Todd, whose real name is Todd Christopher Guzze and who describes himself as an “investigative journalist,” is exploiting the Diddy allegations by self-publishing a memoir and selling it on Amazon.

Despite the reported typos and inaccuracies, the book went viral after Comb’s arrest. Porter’s best friends Kimora Lee Simmons and Lawanda Lane also told Rolling Stone that they did not know the author and “every page in that book is false.”

[via Vulture]