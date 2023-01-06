Sure, we had our fun with Spotify Wrapped and all, but Letterboxd’s year-end roundup is finally here. The cinema-centric social site has revealed its community’s stats for the best-reviewed and most-watched films of 2022.

The A24 hive stands strong amongst Letterboxd users, with high ranks for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, and Aftersun, which came in as the first, third, and fifth top-rated films. While Pearl didn’t make the overall top 10, the indie distributor’s latest Mia Goth flick beat out Nope for the #1 spot on the horror list.

Given its sprawling, multiverse-hopping scope, Everything Everywhere All At Once was also ranked as the top action/adventure, comedy, and sci-fi film. The Batman was the Letterboxd community’s most-watched and rewatched movie of the year, coming in as the fifth best-reviewed action/adventure release and top mystery.

While the site’s users aren’t exactly reflective of the box office–by those metrics, Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick came out on top last year–Letterboxd Wrapped is still entertaining to think about. Of course, tallying up the data also means revealing statistics that are less fun, even if they’re still making more progress than the industry as a whole.

“In 2022, eight women were in the director’s chair for our 50 highest-rated films overall, down from last year’s nine and 2020’s high of sixteen,” the retrospective reads. “For as long as these numbers continue to land on the low side, we’ll continue spotlighting those who do make it into the stats, and finding new ways to celebrate under­represented filmmakers. It is strategic and necessary.”

Aftersun, directed by Charlotte Wells, nabs the top spot for narrative films directed by women after coming in fifth overall. Juliana Vicente’s Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo is the highest-rated documentary helmed by a woman, while Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling was the most-watched movie from a woman director.

Head over to Letterboxd for the full 2022 stats, including notes on trends and an in memoriam for the stars lost last year.