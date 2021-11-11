Lil Nas X is going on Maury next week, apparently.

At least, that’s what the Maury people are saying. Said news came in the form of a new trailer the show’s producers released for their unkillable tabloid TV talk institution today, showing “Montero” confronting his ex-boyfriend about being married to a woman.

And, honestly, we’re still trying to figure out what level of trolling this is all operating at. Most of the trailer operates as a clear reference to the Brokeback Mountain-riffing video for “That’s What I Want,” off the recently released Montero. The “ex” in question is clearly dancer Yai Ariza, who co-starred in the video, and the actress playing his “secret” wife seems to be the same woman, as well.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X even appears to be holding the same style of rose bouquet he was carrying in the video, right before stumbling into heartbreak, and then getting a free guitar from Billy Porter . Also: T he literal song plays in the background, which is kind of a dead giveaway, along with the title appearing in the description of the video.

All of which is now, for whatever reason, playing out on what appears to be an actual episode of Maury, supposedly due to broadcast next Wednesday . That’s the part that’s tripping us up: The bizarre reality that this is some sort of Lil Nas X-Maury partnership, complete with Povich on hand to do his usual paternity results schtick.

Because, like…why? We can kind of get why the Maury people bought in—if one of the biggest musical names on the planet asks to do some sort of weird playlet on your show, you probably say yes. But is there a motivation for Lil Nas X himself, besides his internet-forged need to troll?

E ven here, there’s some weird sliver of reality breaking through : Lil Nas X has said in interviews that he and Ariza did date, but no longer are, so the whole “exes” thing s is apparently genuine.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

W eird, funny, probably fake, but in a winkingly clever way: Pretty standard Lil Nax X, at this point. Tune in to Maury next week to see the punchline, probably?