Jeremy Renner receives support from Marvel co-stars amidst recovery

As Jeremy Renner continues to recover from the snow plow accident that caused him “traumatic” injuries, he’s receiving support from friends, fans, and a whole host of superheroes. According to a statement from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner was “run over” by “an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment” on New Year’s Day. The actor reportedly underwent multiple surgeries, and was thankfully later able to post an update to Instagram from his hospital bed on Tuesday, captioning the photo, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Several of Renner’s fellow Marvel heroes commented on the post, including Chris Hemsworth (“Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”), Chris Evans (“Tough as nails. Love you buddy”), and Chris Pratt (“Continued prayers your way brutha”). Paul Bettany, who plays fellow Avenger Vision, commented, “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.” Cobie Smulders, a.k.a. Agent Maria Hill, similarly commented that she was “Sending love your way.” And Josh Brolin, who played the ultimate villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, wrote, “Close but no cigar. You’re blessed. Quick recovery, brother.”

Renner also received well wishes from a collection of Marvel directors, including DC boss and Guardians Of The Galaxy helmer James Gunn, who dropped a heart and raised-hands emoji. Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi commented, “My brother I love you,” while the Russo Brothers, who directed Renner in Captain America: Civil War and his last Avengers films wrote from their shared account, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

Previously, fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo posted on his own Instagram story requesting his followers pray for Renner’s “full and speedy recovery,” adding, “Please send healing goodness his way.” On Tuesday, Renner’s Hawkeye co-star Hailee Steinfeld (who plays his protegeé Kate Bishop on the Disney+ show) re-posted Renner’s hospital selfie to her own IG Story. “Come on partner!!! Thank God you’re healing,” she wrote. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Numerous other celebrities sent thoughts and prayers, including Jimmy Fallon, Vanessa Hudgens, Orlando Bloom, Isla Fisher, Kate Hudson, Heidi Klum, and more. DJ Steve Aoki commented: “Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!” Safe to say Jeremy Renner has a multiverse of support behind him.