Maybe Allison Tolman can finally explain Why Women Kill

Why Women Kill (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., second-season premiere): This season of Marc Cherry’s anthology series (now with eternal fave Allison Tolman!) heads back to 1949 for a season that explores “what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.”

Yes, but will it tell us why women kill? We were promised answers. Watch for Gwen Ihnat’s recap.

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “We Are Lady Parts is at once a delightful coming-of-age story and an authentic representation of varied Muslim experiences courtesy of its five discernible protagonists. The Peacock series is about a rookie all-female punk band, Lady Parts, and how they find their voice and a burgeoning friendship through the songwriting process. Created, written, and directed by Nida Manzoor, the British comedy comprises only six half-hour episodes, but manages to pack a punch with its fast-paced, comprehensive storytelling and cogent, comical writing. We Are Lady Parts threads the difficult needle of embracing its characters’ ethnicities, seamlessly weaving them into distinctive backstories, points-of-view, and aspirations. Behind each of their musical dreams lies a deeply understandable journey of passion and self-discovery explored through a heartwarming lens.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review.



Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9 p.m.): season-17 finale drop-in recap

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10 p.m.): season-one finale drop-in recap

Lucifer (Netflix, streaming now): Binge coverage continues

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): This two-part film arrived in Japan at the beginning of the year, but now Netflix is bringing the saga stateside. Writes Sam Barsanti in his thoughts on the trailer (which you’ll find below): “As a continuation of a franchise that helped teach the Western world that ‘Teen superheroes fight evil with the power of love’ and ‘Whoops, here comes the apocalypse’ weren’t mutually exclusive, the trailer for the film looks suitably intense, even if there are a lot of scantily clad clown girls in the mix. (Evil scantily clad clown girls, we probably should note.)”



Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform, 10 p.m., second-season finale): Josh Thomas’ marvelous dramedy (with bugs!) signs off after a lovely second season; let’s hope tonight’s finale, “Gulf Fritillary Butterfly,” isn’t the last we’ll see of the Moss family. (Come on, Freeform! Give the people what they want!)

Woman In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek And The Remaking Of NASA (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Todd Thompson directs this doc about the remarkable accomplishments of Nichelle Nichols, who, in addition to becoming a pop culture icon and trailblazer on Star Trek, also directly helped to make NASA “one of the most diverse independent agencies in the United States Federal Government” through her organization Women In Motion.

