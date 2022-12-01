Trolls (Available December 19)

Trolls Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Justin Timberlake Movie

2016’s animated smash Trolls was a bit of a gamble for audiences. For every great Dreamworks Animation film like Shrek or How To Train Your Dragon there’s a Boss Baby or The Croods. Then again, as Disney-Pixar is recently proving with Lightyear and Strange World, nobody’s perfect. But we digress. Trolls is a lot of fun and if you survived the first go ’round of hearing “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the film’s soundtrack, you’re pretty much impervious to earworms. Trolls features the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and Zoey Deschanel as colorful-haired trolls living their lives happily singing their days away. That is until some creeps called Bergens get a wild notion that the only way their kind can find happiness is by eating a troll. Thus, every year the village is invaded and a troll is consumed on “Trollstice,” which is pretty funny and weird. However, the ritual never comes to fruition as an escape is hatched and now, some 20 years on, the Bergens are still bitter about it and are looking to finally consummate their happiness with a troll snack. Obviously, this is a family movie and it’s also a charming one. In a review for The A.V. Club, Gwen Ihnat gave the film a B+ and said, “Trolls winds up transforming from a prospective toy commercial to a spiritual lesson about being content with what you already have. “