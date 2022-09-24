It’s almost time to witness Imelda Staunton’s reign as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown. Netflix announced during its global fan event called TUDUM that the highly anticipated drama returns for its fifth season on November 9, about two months after the real Queen died on September 8. Created by Peter Morgan, the historical drama charts the British monarch’s life, marriage, and rule over the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth realms.

The Crown has changed actors playing the key roles in two-season increments to depict the characters’ aging. Claire Foy led seasons one and two, with Olivia Colman starring in seasons three and four. Both deservedly won Emmys for their sublime performances. They now pass the baton to Harry Potter’s Staunton for seasons five and six. Similarly, Jonathan Pryce will succeed Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Lesley Manville takes over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter. Dominic West will play Queen Elizabeth’s son, Charles, who was recently crowned as the King after her death. Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana. The roles were played in previous seasons by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin. The cast for season five includes Jonny Lee Miller, Flora Montgomery, Senan West, Marcia Warren, Olivia Williams, Humayun Saeed, Bertie Carvel, and Claudia Harrison.

Advertisement

While Netflix hasn’t dropped a trailer or synopsis yet, it’s easy to assume the series will now be set in the ‘90s, since season four spanned the ‘80s and covered Margaret Thatcher’s tenure (portrayed by Gillian Anderson, who also won an Emmy for the role ) as U.K.’s Prime Minister. It ended with Charles and Diana’s failing marriage, with Elizabeth and Philip advising them not to separate for the sake of the monarchy. However, we’re all aware of the tragedy that befell next, so all eyes are on The Crown to see how they handle Princess Diana’s untimely death in a car crash in 1997.

G/O Media may get a commission 38% Off Echo Show 8 Alexa?

Has an 8" HD touchscreen which can let you watch shows, stream things, or even make video calls thanks to the 13 MP camera, you can also use it to control other smart devices in your home with ease, and even display photos if you want to as a digital photo frame. Buy for $80 from Amazon Advertisement

The other events that The Crown season five might cover include Prince Andrew and Princess Anne’s respective marriages breaking down, Diana’s much-talked-about interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir, and a fire that severely damaged Windsor Castle in 1992.



Morgan had initially announced season five as the last, before reversing the decision. Season six is currently filming, but they paused production when the Queen died. That final season is set to cover the 2000s, and will also feature Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Chances are we probably won’t see it until 2024. But, with recent events, it ’s safe to say that The Crown will be under even more scrutiny than before .