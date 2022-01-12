Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, January 12. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Cheer (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Remember Cheer, Greg Whiteley’s sports documentary that became a watercooler conversation starter when it premiered on Netflix in January 2020? Well, the show returns for its second season to follow the nationally ranked forty-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team from Texas, and their coach, Monica Aldama.

The Emmy-winning breakout’s season two has higher stakes now that the Navarro Cheer team deals with their unexpected stardom. Season two also looks at how COVID-19 upended the cheer season, and unpacks the criminal accusations against season-one star Jerry Harris, who was charged by the FBI for the production of child pornography last year.



Against the backdrop of all this drama, the nine episodes expand to showcase Navarro’s fiercest rival, Trinity Valley Community College, and their charismatic coach and players, whose stories extend far beyond the mat. Both both teams will push for the 2021 championship in Daytona.

Regular coverage

The Book Of Boba Fett (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

DC’S Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m., season-seven winter premiere):

Wild card

How I Fell In Love With A Gangster (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Maciej Kawulski, this Polish drama is inspired by the true story of Polish gangster Nikodem ‘Nikoś’ Skotarczak. The film stars Tomasz Wlosok as Nikoś, a man with an unbridled appetite for success. He specializes in the illegal import of cars to Poland, but he built his empire by starting out as a petty money changer before also becoming a notorious drug smuggler.

Batwoman (The CW, 9 p.m.): Batwoman resumes its third season with episode eight, “Trust Destiny,” which features a spectacularly sinister soirée at Wayne Tower. Ryan (Javicia Leslie), a.k.a. Batwoman, considers teaming up with Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena).