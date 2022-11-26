Asserting—against all odds!—that they are still very much proud to be the studio behind two Boss Baby films, two Boss Baby TV shows, multiple Boss Baby short films and TV specials, and, indirectly, the “Chronology” section of the Boss Baby media franchise’s personal Wikipedia page, which lays out the timeline of all of the above, Dreamworks released a new production logo for itself this week that asserts, boldly, that, “Yep, we’re the Boss Baby ones.”

Admittedly, the new 32-second logo sequence is not solely focused on Alec Baldwin as a baby who is a businessman (because he drinks magical milk that keeps him as a hyper-intelligent, busines s-minded baby): It runs through many of Dreamworks’ more lucrative and/or recent projects, including The Bad Guys, Kung-Fu Panda, How To Train Your Dragon, Trolls, and, of course, Shrek—the latter, fittingly, since this whole thing is set to run in front of the upcoming Puss In Boots movie, The Last Wish, a spin-off of the Mike Myers-starring franchise.

DreamWorks Animation New Theatrical Opener (2022)

People have been having a good-for-the-internet time making fun of this thing this week , obviously, mocking a quite long intro video that feels decidedly like it’s about cheering the idea of having intellectual property for the sake of having intellectual property. (It doesn’t help that the regular, understated Dreamworks logo is one of the best in the business, and now we have to watch the fishing kid get winked at by TBB.) Of course, it’s also not like this little self-celebration is meaningfully different than Disney and Marvel’s own efforts to codify the brand above all else with similar pre-movie displays B ut at least those movies are demonstrably not—regardless of your feelings on the MCU, the recent crop of Star Wars films, etc.—The Boss Baby.

Advertisement

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish arrives in theaters on December 21.

[via Variety]