October film preview: get ready for Joker and Donald Trump jump-scares As spooky season kicks off, there's a mix of conventional and unconventional horror movies hitting theaters

[Door creak] [Wolf howl] [Thunder crash] Greetings, boils, ghouls, and non-die-nary folks, the spookiest season of all is upon us, and with it stalks the spookiest film preview. Though this year has been a mess with horror movies already, October has more scares in store. What’s more terrifying than a sequel to Joker? How about a dark comedy about Donald Trump and his gho-o-o-ulish lawyer or a Pharrell documentary animated in LE-E-E-E-GO? Screaming for a laugh? Well, DEAD from New York, it’s Saturday Night, Jason Reitman’s spine-tingling bio-comedy about Saturday Night Live is making its way to movie theaters, and so are whatever humanistic frights lay dormant deep inside the twisted mind of Mike Leigh. And, ah! What was that? Another Venom movie? This is indeed a disturbing universe.