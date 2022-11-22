The full trailer for Noah Baumbach’s satirical dramedy, White Noise, has arrived. Naysayers who previously claimed the 1985 postmodern Don DeLillo novel was impossible to adapt to the screen, eat crow. While w e don’t know if it’s good yet, it was definitely made.

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig lead White Noise as Babette and Jack, who must get their family through an “airborne toxic event” that has forced them to flee their suburban home. With their four children in tow, the two come face-to-face with impending doom and try to achieve happiness along the way.

White Noise also stars Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin (a.k.a. André 3000), Sam Gold, Carlos Jacott, Lars Eidinger, Francis Jue, and Barbara Sukowa.

White Noise | Official Trailer | Netflix

“I read [White Noise] close to when it came out, when I was a teenager, and loved it then,” Baumbach tells Entertainment Weekly. “Aspects of it have always remained with me, but like anything you start to forget the specifics. I started rereading it, on a lark really, at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020.”

“I was reminded how much I loved it, but also loving it in a whole new way now, and was struck by how the real-but-not-real tenor that DeLillo strikes represented the world as it was feeling to me,” Baumbach continues. “When the pandemic hit New York, and Greta and I were here, I was finishing the book, and it really felt like this document was telling me things about what was happening now. It just felt kind of uncanny.”

White Noise will kick off its theatrical run on November 25 before arriving on Netflix on December 30.