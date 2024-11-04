Oliver Stone immediately denies working on Donald Trump assassination attempt movie with Jon Peters Producer Jon Peters claims to be working with Stone on a project, which Stone denies.

Legendary hairdresser-turned-producer Jon Peters (A Star Is Born, Batman, Superman Returns) makes a lot of wild claims—as is his wont—in the new profile from The Hollywood Reporter. Among his claims are political assertions of a conspiratorial bent, including that President Joe Biden arranged for the attempted assassination on Donald Trump at a rally in July. Peters tells THR that “They may put a hit on me… not in the form of a bullet but in the form of the IRS” because he’s working on a movie about the event with JFK director Oliver Stone. “Oliver is an amazing writer, and I’m a good storyteller. … I haven’t pitched it to anybody, [but] Netflix would be a perfect, perfect place.”

Like many of Peters’ claims, this one appears to be fiction. “I am not working on an assassination movie or any other project with Jon Peters,” Stone said in a statement to the outlet. Peters, who sees “every movie” he works on fully visualized in his mind, describes this non-existent one like this: “The story begins with Trump as a little boy and Biden as a little boy. And you start to see how Biden was obsessed with Trump, who was always movie-star good-looking and rich.”

We’ll probably never see how that version of the story plays out. (Peters, a big Trump fan, says he was prepared to donate $100 grand to the campaign, but Trump wouldn’t meet with him because Peters used to date Trump’s ex Marla Maples.) Nor do any of Peters’ other schemes, like a Disneyland-esque rehabilitation center called Oz or a Jennifer Lopez-themed country and Western club in Nashville, sound particularly viable. But Peters does have a history of taking what he’s visualized and turning it into reality—or at least convincing beautiful starlets that he can make it reality. “It’s because I am a dream weaver and what I did with Barbra, when I did her hair, I said, ‘I’m going to tell you your whole life for the next five years,'” he explains of his own appeal. “I had just seen some show with Bette Midler, who I loved, but she was not Barbra. And Barbra was down and out. I said, ‘We just met. You’re the best. You’re the best! Go back to work!’ … I found A Star Is Born, and I saw it as Gone With The Wind. And that’s how I did the poster, with two people, naked. I get the visions.”