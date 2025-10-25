One Battle After Another will battle it out as a comedy at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes’ insistence on chopping all of fictional moviedom into two types—dramas on the one hand, comedies (and musicals!) on the other—has produced a lot of weird moments over the years. (Who doesn’t remember laughing their guts out at Golden Globe Best Comedy The Martian?) Mostly, though, the Globes’ ongoing category brain serves as a reminder of how weird trying to make these simple demarcations can be. Take Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, a film that is undeniably funny (and harrowing, and occasionally shockingly violent), but much harder to slot into any one specific genre category. Not if you’re the Globes, though: That sucker’s a laugh riot.

This is per Variety, which reports that Warner Bros. has now officially submitted Anderson’s film in the awards show’s comedy categories. That includes submitting Leonardo DiCaprio and newcomer Chase Infiniti in the lead acting roles for the genre, while submitting the rest of the ensemble cast—including Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor—for supporting nods.

Variety notes that One Battle (which has enjoyed significant critical and word-of-mouth buzz since it hit theaters last month) may have a decent chance of breaking some records this year; the addition of a new category for casting has widened the Globes’ award pool out a bit, and the film is reportedly on track to score at least a nomination in most of the categories it’s nominated for. It could squeeze out one more if it managed to qualify for the show’s recently added “Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement,” but it probably won’t quite make the cut: Films in the populist-minded category have to score at least $100 million at the American box office, and Anderson’s movie is floating along about $37 million short, having made the majority of its money overseas.