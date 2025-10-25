One Battle After Another will battle it out as a comedy at the Golden Globes
Paul Thomas Anderson's critically lauded flick defies easy genre categorization—but they don't have a "defies easy genre categorization" bracket at the Golden Globes.One Battle After Another, Screenshot: YouTube
The Golden Globes’ insistence on chopping all of fictional moviedom into two types—dramas on the one hand, comedies (and musicals!) on the other—has produced a lot of weird moments over the years. (Who doesn’t remember laughing their guts out at Golden Globe Best Comedy The Martian?) Mostly, though, the Globes’ ongoing category brain serves as a reminder of how weird trying to make these simple demarcations can be. Take Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, a film that is undeniably funny (and harrowing, and occasionally shockingly violent), but much harder to slot into any one specific genre category. Not if you’re the Globes, though: That sucker’s a laugh riot.