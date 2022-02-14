This year, the Oscars will have three hosts. After waiting a while to see who the Academy would pick , we reportedly have the lucky trio finally : Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.



Variety write s that the three comedians will be the “only emcees in the mix for the March awards show, despite several scenarios that telecast creatives have been weighing” and that the Oscars producer Will Packer “ has been in meetings for weeks trying to find the right recipe for Hollywood’s biggest night.”

Th e publication also reports that before settling on just Schumer, Hall, and Sykes, the producer was considering bringing in a different pair of hosts every hour. The list of celebrities who were almost picked for hosting duties includes Jon Hamm, who reportedly “exited talks over the weekend.”

Despite Variety’s reports, the hosts haven’t officially been confirmed yet. The proper announcement will come on Tuesday, February 15 on Good Morning America. However, Schumer seemingly confirmed the news with an Instagram post captioned “Big fun news comin’. ” The post also featured an assortment of images of Schumer herself, including one of her as a child holding a star-shaped balloon that says “A star is born!” and a picture from a grade school talent show.



Sykes and Hall have remained mum on social media for now, though.



The 2022 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The most coveted award, Best Picture, has an eclectic list of nominated titles: CODA, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, Belfast, Drive My Car, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Nightmare Alley, and Power Of The Dog. The ceremony will air on ABC and will be available to stream on fuboTV.