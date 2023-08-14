Peter Jackson boards the "every director loves Talk To Me" express

A24’s creeper sleeper Talk To Me is a hit with film fans and filmmakers alike. Over the past few weeks, the directors Danny and Michael Philippou, better known as the YouTuber duo RackaRacka, have dropped a few famous names in interviews, sharing the praise the world’s most renowned directors have heaped upon these two upstarts. But rather than waiting for RackaRacka to offer another anecdote, Dead Alive director Peter Jackson simply released a statement about how much he liked the movie.

“It’s relentlessly scary and disturbing—in the best possible way,” Jackson said in a statement to Ahi, the movie’s distributor in New Zealand and Australia (via Variety). “Talk To Me isn’t just good—it’s very, very good. The best, most intense horror movie I’ve enjoyed in years.”

Jackson isn’t alone. Numerous horror luminaries also love Talk To Me. The directors told IGN that Jordan Peele FaceTimed them to say Talk To Me “inspired” him. In another, appropriately sadder instance, Hereditary director Ari Aster told RackaRacka that their feature “was really special.” Unfortunately, that also came with a hefty dose of Beau Is Afraid-style humiliation.

“There was a tweet going around that Ari Aster had liked the movie,” Michael Philippou told IndieWire. “And we had just gotten Ari’s number, and we were sending texts, and a friend of mine sent me a message saying, ‘Guys, Ari Aster liked your movie! Look at this tweet!’ And I screenshotted Ari’s latest message—it was just like a small message—and I sent it saying, ‘Who? This guy?’ But I accidentally sent it to Ari.”

If it helps, Steven Spielberg and George Miller are also reportedly fans of Talk To Me, which has to count for something. Now we wait with bated breath for Martin Scorsese to stumble upon the movie and write the directors the nicest letter they’ll ever receive.