Apparently realizing that they’d only secured most—and not all—of Hollywood’s hottest stars to hand out awards at tomorrow night’s big ceremony, actors union SAG unleashed its final list of celebrity presenters for Sunday’s SAG Awards today, including Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson and Jamelle James, and also Mark Wahlberg will be there.

The roster of already-announced presenters was packed as it was—with Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, and also many extremely famous people not named Michelle (including Zendaya, Colin Ferrell, Adam Scott, Andrew Garfield, etc.) all already on the hook to hand out statues. Today, the finalized roster also includes Abbott’s Brunson and James, plus Jenny Slate (recently of Everything Everywhere All At Once and Marcel The Shell With Shoes On), Orlando Bloom (Carnival Row), James Marsden (whose listed credit in the press release is Dead To Me, but who will always be Sonic The Hedgehog’s gently stern father-buddy to us), and Wahlberg (Wahlburgers).

As one might expect, given their remit, the SAG Awards focus entirely on performance, covering both television and film. For the main movie acting categories, the male nominees this year are Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Farrell, Bill Nighy, and Adam Sandler (for his Netflix basketball crowdpleaser Hustle), while Female Actor In A Leading Role will honor Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ana De Armas, Till’s Danielle Deadwyler, and Yeoh. (You might notice that, while not quite as lock-step as the last two years, where the lists were identical, those nominations hew very closely to this year’s Oscar noms, with Sandler, Davis, and Deadwyler as the only non-double nominees.)

The SAG Awards are being broadcast live on Sunday, February 26, from Netflix’s YouTube channel. The ceremony will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.