Shortly after Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion hit Netflix, the director expressed his frustration that Netflix (presumably) forced him to make the full title of the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery so everyone would know the film was set in the same universe as his previous whodunit. Well, “expressed his frustration” is just one way to put it… Johnson’s actual comment was, “Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. Johnson’s dream was to make each of his Knives Out movies completely standalone, and he thought that putting A Knives Out Mystery in the title would spoil the magic of pulling “a new novel off the shelf every time.”

But now, with Glass Onion doing pretty well on Netflix, Johnson is confident that he’ll eventually be able to get away with dropping that subtitle and replacing it with a better one—specifically A Benoit Blanc Mystery. That’s what Johnson told The Filmcast (f.k.a. The Slashfilmcast) recently, saying that he wants “to see how quickly we can lose” A Knives Out Mystery as the official subtitles for these things, adding that, with Glass Onion, “the reach of Netflix” and the number of people who have apparently seen the film means that “we’re at least getting closer to being able to get away with A Benoit Blanc Mystery and people would know what we’re talking about.”

So if we want that to happen by the third movie, we all need to start calling them “Benoit Blanc movies” and not “Knives Out movies,” so… ignore the thing up above where we said these were “Knives Out movies.” We need to get the name Benoit Blanc into the public consciosness so that someday someone will say, “What’s the name of the Benoit Blanc movie where Captain America takes the knives out on the woman who throws up when she lies?”