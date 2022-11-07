Amid public outcry, accusations of exploitation, and crew members disclosing traumatic on-set experiences, Ryan Murphy and Netflix are now announcing the creation of the Monster franchise, spearheaded by Murphy’s popular series on the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

According to Deadline, the next two seasons of Monster will “tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.” As he continues to make money off of retelling other people’s trauma, has the American Horror Story and Glee co-creator considered doing a deep dive into... himself? W e haven’t forgotten the crime against humanity that was The Prom.

Monster is just the latest of Murphy’s projects to get the anthology treatment, as he currently oversees AHS, American Horror Stories, American Crime Story, American Sports Story, and American Love Story.

Advertisement

In addition to two more seasons of Monster, Netflix has also renewed Murphy’s series The Watcher for a second season. It’s not been revealed if the next season of The Watcher will take viewers back 657 Boulevard, or take on a different macabre subject entirely.

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world,” says Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix. “The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

G/O Media may get a commission Space-saver LumiCharge Charge up your devices.

The Lumicharge 6-in-1 has a universal phone dock, compatible with Micro-USB and USB-C type phones. Buy at LumiCharge Advertisement

Maybe when none of the friends and family members of the victims involved in the heinous crimes respond to his request for information once again, Murphy will take it as a hint that he’s not going down the right path. Then again, he may just roll around in all the money he’s making from Netflix and say, “Fuck it.”