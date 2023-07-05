The second half of 2023 upon us, which means film lovers can look forward to plenty of plenty of options in the next six months. Yes, there will be more blockbusters, including The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, the highly anticipated superheroine-filled The Marvels, and director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. But even more exciting are the big-budget, big-name dramas that could be the talk of awards season, including Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, David Fincher’s The Killer and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon. The latter three are heavily indebted to streamers for either their production costs or their distribution, which used to be the sign of the apocalypse. But if the streamers continue to bankroll prestige projects by world class directors, who are we to complain? So whether you’ll be watching in a movie theater (everyone’s first choice) or at home, the remainder of 2023 promises to contain an entertaining assortment of titles.
Insidious: The Red Door
Release Date: July 7 (in theaters only)
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins
Director: Patrick Wilson
Apparently, The Last Key didn’t lock the door on Insidious films. Can’t blame the studio when The Last Key scared up nearly $168 million against a $10 million budget. Fear The Dark finds Josh Lambert’s (Patrick Wilson) son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) away at college. Sounds like a good thing for father and son, and it is, until Dalton’s repressed demons turn up to torment them both. At this point, nobody knows the Insidious universe better than Wilson, so it’s quite appropriate that he’ll make his feature directing debut with The Red Door. [Ian Spelling]
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1
Release Date: July 12 (in theaters only)
Starring: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, and Simon Pegg
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
By the time Tom Cruise’s seventh Mission: Impossible movie hits theaters—his third pairing with writer-directer Christopher McQuarrie—he and McQ will have spent five years working on it. Plot details are being kept locked up tighter than the NOC List (reference!), but it seems that super spy Ethan Hunt is in for his biggest, most personal mission yet as he leaps off mountains on motorbikes and fights bad guys atop moving trains to save the free world. This time, he gets an assist from Marvel stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff (Guardians Of The Galaxy) as well as Henry Czerny, who reprises his role of CIA agent Kittridge from the first Mission: Impossible movie. [Phil Pirrello]
Barbie
Release Date: July 21 (in theaters only)
Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Rhea Perlman, Kate McKinnon
Director: Greta Gerwig
After many years and false starts, Mattel has finally gotten a high-profile movie out of one of their toy properties. (Yes, we love the ’8os Masters Of The Universe, and vaguely acknowledge the Max Steel movie that came and went, but let’s be honest—they were small-scale.) From Greta Gerwig, the director of Little Women, comes its potential antithesis: a celebration of the pink-loving, outfit-switching, impossibly skinny blonde who, it would seem, somehow enters the real world from her own plastic fantasy dimension. Could Barbie be a Brady Bunch Movie for a new generation? [Luke Y. Thompson]
Oppenheimer
Release Date: July 21 (in theaters only)
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh
Director: Christopher Nolan
There are few event movies produced these days that aren’t of the Marvel and DC variety, and that’s what makes anything Christopher Nolan chooses to direct special in its own right. The man creates cinematic experiences. In Oppenheimer, he sets his sights on J. Robert Oppenheimer, who dared to play God when he led the charge to construct the first atomic bomb. Such an enigmatic figure demands to be played by an enigmatic actor, and Nolan regular Cillian Murphy fits the bill. Add to the mix Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., as well as Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, David Krumholtz, Rami Malek, Josh Harnett, Jack Quaid, Olivia Thirlby, and more, and you’ve got not only 2023’s most explosive cast, but arguably the year’s top must-see movie. [Ian Spelling]
Haunted Mansion
Release Date: July 26 (in theaters only)
Starring: Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Jared Leto, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj
Director: Justin Simien
Eddie Murphy’s nowhere near this reboot of the movie based on the Disneyland ride, though an all-star cast that includes significant comedic talents like Tiffany Haddish, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj, and Danny DeVito suggests a solid laughs-to-chills ratio. Truthfully, Murphy’s version is a lot better than people remember, but the yardstick to clear here is the recent Muppets crossover special, which challenged Gonzo and Pepe to stay the night, and featured the likes of Ed Asner and Danny Trejo haunting them. The fact that Jared Leto’s playing the headless hatbox ghost is of particular interest—what sort of extreme method preparation do we suppose he did for the part? [Luke Y. Thompson]
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Release Date: August 2 (in theaters only)
Starring: Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph
Director: Jeff Rowe
The latest reboot of the perennial media franchise starring martial arts weapons-wielding reptiles will apparently focus more heavily on the “Teenage” part of the title, with producer Seth Rogen wanting to make something like Superbad with mutants. Since it will be animated, there’s theoretically no limit to the number of mutants who might be causing mayhem, though early leaked toy listings suggest human fly and mad scientist Baxter Stockman will be at least one of the villains in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. [Luke Y. Thompson]
The Last Voyage Of The Demeter
Release date: August 11 (in theaters only)
Starring: Corey Hawkins, Javier Botet, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, Jon Jon Briones
Director: André Øvredal
The Last Voyage Of The Demeter literally rips a page—or rather a chapter—from Bram Stoker’s novel, Dracula. The horror film unfolds on a schooner named The Demeter, which is carrying a load of unmarked crates that may or may not be coffins. As the ship sails to its destination, the body count rises, and a certain legendary vampire appears to be responsible. Think of it as an origin story, and hopefully one with, er, teeth. [Phil Pirello]
Strays
Release Date: August 18 (in theaters only)
Starring: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Isla Fisher
Director: Josh Greenbaum
Fans of R-rated free-for-alls like Ted and Sausage Party look to be the target audience for Strays, a combo live-action CGI comedy. Strays features a top-notch voice cast that includes Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Will Forte, which suggests some serious ad-libbing in the VO booth that could up the laugh quotient even more. Ferrell stars as a hopelessly optimistic Border terrier whose dirtbag owner, Doug (Forte), abandons him. When he meets a human-hating Boston terrier (Foxx), they embark on a journey to find Doug and extract the specific kind of revenge that could turn a man into a soprano. Isla Fisher and Randall Park also play anthropomorphized, wise-cracking dogs under the direction of Josh Greenbaum (Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar). Hopefully the film won’t generate 100 percent of its laughs via dogs dropping F-bombs and there will also be some clever comedy and even some heart. Then again, dogs dropping F-bombs might be enough. [Mark Keizer]
Blue Beetle
Release Date: August 18 (in theaters only)
Starring: Xolo Maridueña, George Lopez, Damian Alcazar, Raoul Trujillo, Susan Sarandon
Director: Angel Manuel Soto
Originally headed for HBO Max but now booked for theaters, Blue Beetle focuses on the Jaime Reyes version of the character, the third in the comics to use the Blue Beetle name, and now the first Latino lead in a DC superhero movie. In this case, he’s a teen who bonds with an alien scarab that gives him a super-suit. Susan Sarandon plays Victoria Kord, a new villain created for the movie who presumably has family ties to the previous Beetle, Ted Kord. Though it was made to fit into current DC continuity, a reputed lack of cameos in favor of passing reference to other characters might allow it to exist in any potential rebooted universe just as easily. [Luke Y. Thompson]
The Equalizer 3
Release Date: September 1 (in theaters only)
Starring: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Since we last saw Denzel Washington’s version of Robert McCall on the big screen, there’s been a TV reboot with Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. It’s unlikely too many viewers will be confused by conflicting canon, as The Equalizer, whether on TV or in the movies, has always been a star-driven action premise first and foremost, rather than any kind of well of deep lore. The newest Washington version will see him travel to Italy on a mission to protect the innocent, and involves a reunion with Washington’s Man On Fire costar Dakota Fanning. [Luke Y. Thompson]
A Haunting In Venice
Release Date: September 15 (in theaters only)
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Reilly
Director: Kenneth Branagh
After the solid hits Murder On The Orient Express and Death On The Nile, Inspector Mustache, er, Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is back for his third big-screen mystery based on the works of novelist Agatha Christie. A Haunting In Venice finds the master detective retired and living in exile. He soon regrets not staying that way when he attends a seance—along with Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, and Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly—that turns into yet another homicide for Poirot to solve. Branagh directs again, from a screenplay by Murder and Nile’s scribe Michael Green. [Phil Pirrello]
Challengers
Release Date: September 15 (in theaters only)
Starring: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Luca Guadagnino, the Italian director of Suspiria, Call Me By Your Name, and Bones And All, takes a very different swing with Challengers, a tennis drama and romance. The multitalented—and increasingly ubiquitous—Zendaya plays Tashi, a woman who coaches her struggling tennis player husband Art (Faist), prepping him for the upcoming Challenger Series. It’s all well and good until Tashi and Art realize that he’ll have to play Patrick (Josh O’Connor), who was once in a love match with … Tashi. Sticking with the tennis clichés, dear A.V. Club readers, the ball is in your court on this one but we doubt Guadagnino will make any double faults. [Ian Spelling]
The Expendables 4
Release Date: September 22 (in theaters only)
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Randy Couture, Andy Garcia
Director: Scott Waugh
The Expendables franchise carries on with this third sequel in which Stallone reportedly passes the baton to Statham. The plot is top-secret, but we’re going to guess that Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), Lee Christmas (Jason Statham), and their merry band of mercenaries come up against yet another seemingly insurmountable threat and destroy everything in their path on the way to victory. It’s a formula that’s worked time and again, and chances are it will this time, too. We’ll miss Stallone going forward, but as everyone knows, Statham is no slouch. [Ian Spelling]
The Creator
Release Date: September 29 (only in theaters)
Starring: John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney
Director: Gareth Edwards
Considering everything that’s happening with AI in the real world, a sci-fi film about a future war between humanity and sentient robots might be a little too on the nose. All the same, Disney/20th Century actually moved up the release date of The Creator and confidently premiered the first trailer to an enthusiastic CinemaCon crowd back in April. The film, from Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards, stars John David Washington (Tenet) as a former special forces soldier recruited for a critical mission that may tip the balance in the fight against the machines. We don’t know much more about the story yet, but we know who we’re rooting for. [Cindy White]
Kraven The Hunter
Release Date: October 6 (in theaters only)
Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe
Director: J.C. Chandor
Sony continues to mine its corner of licensed Spider-Man characters with the live-action debut of one of Peter Parker’s most famous adversaries: Kraven The Hunter. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the super-strong and cunning big game hunter in what Sony hopes will be a new franchise starter from director J.C. Chandor (Margin Call). Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) will bring Marvel Comics mainstay Calypso to life, with the fan-favorite character rumored to be Kraven’s dark magic-wielding love interest. [Phil Pirrello]
The Exorcist: Believer
Release Date: October 13 (only in theaters)
Starring: Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn, Ann Dowd, and Jennifer Nettles
Director: David Gordon Green
Ever since The Exorcist shocked and horrified audiences back in 1973, Hollywood has returned to that demonic well again and again, with a steady stream of prequels, ripoffs, reboots, and even a television series. Oddly, though, there’s never been a direct film sequel until now. The Exorcist: Believer brings back Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil, whose daughter Regan was the victim of possession in the original film. When two missing girls are found in the woods with all the symptoms of possession, their families turn to someone with experience for help. When promoting the film at this year’s CinemaCon producer Jason Blum told attendees that director David Gordon Green was planning to “extend and update” the legacy horror franchise, as he did previously for Halloween (though we hope with a better conclusion). [Cindy White]
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Release Date: October 20 (in theaters, with a future release on Apple TV+)
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone
Director: Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s bestselling Western crime saga has been in development since 2016, but later this year audiences will finally get to see if Killers Of The Flower Moon was worth the wait. After a celebrated world premiere at Cannes this May (a nine-minute standing ovation), all the signs are pointing to a resounding yes. Based on a true story, it recounts the violent crimes of the greedy white interlopers who descended upon the Osage Nation in northern Oklahoma in the 1920s after a discovery of oil brought a fortune to the native population. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, whose romantic pursuit of Mollie Kyle, a wealthy Osage woman (Lily Gladstone), may have questionable motives. Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons round out the cast. It’s a safe bet we’ll be seeing a lot of them on red carpets come awards season. [Cindy White]
The Holdovers
Release Date: October 27 (in theaters only)
Starring: Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Director: Alexander Payne
Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti reunite after successfully collaborating on the 2004 Oscar-winner Sideways for The Holdovers, a wry comedy set at a prestigious New England prep school during winter break in 1970. Giamatti plays an unpopular teacher who stays behind because he has nowhere else to go and is forced to deal with a difficult student (newcomer Dominic Sessa) in a similar situation. Da’Vine Joy Randolph is also on hand for good measure, as the school’s no-nonsense head cook. Together, the three of them find unlikely common ground within the walls of the empty academy. The film set a record at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival after Focus Features acquired it for $30 million, the most for any film in the festival’s history. [Cindy White]
Pain Hustlers
Release Date: October 27 (on Netflix)
Starring: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass
Director: David Yates
Contemporary thrillers about pharmaceutical companies are pretty rare (Steven Soderbergh’s Side Effects is the first that comes to mind), so score one for Pain Hustlers, directed by David Yates, who gave us four Harry Potter films and three Fantastic Beasts epics. Emily Blunt plays a high school dropout and single mom who gets caught up in a conspiracy after she’s hired to work at floundering pharmaceutical start-up. The film is based on Evan Hughes’ New York Times Magazine article, The Pain Hustlers, and his subsequent novel, The Hard Sell. So figure thrills mixed with a takedown of Big Pharma and harsh commentary on opioid crisis. [Mark Keizer]
Saw X
Release Date: October 27 (in theaters only)
Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith
Director: Kevin Greutert
Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) and Amanda (Shawnee Smith) are back for more R-rated gore in Saw X, the latest horror franchise to try and cash in on audience nostalgia at the box office. Official plot details are being kept hidden in one of Jigsaw’s murder traps, but what we do know is that the movie is a prequel of sorts—actually, a “midquel,” set between the events of James Wan’s original Saw and Saw II. Saw VI and Saw 3D helmer Kevin Greutert is back, so fans should be in good hands. [Phil Pirrello]
Dune: Part Two
Release Date: November 3 (in theaters only)
Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken
Director: Denis Villeneuve
As recently announced, Dune: Part Two, is no longer the final installment of director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic series of novels. It’s now the middle section, as a big screen take on Dune: Messiah looks to be next in line. But until then, Dune: Part Two sees Austin Butler take on the villainous Feyd-Rautha role previously played by Sting; no doubt many fans hope he’ll do the jockstrap scene anew. Meanwhile, Paul Atreides grows into his role as desert planet Messiah and heir to the Empire. But even as he falls for native girl Chani, he must marry Princess Irulan (Pugh) for status. Because when Christopher Walken is the Emperor of space, diplomacy matters. [Luke Y. Thompson]
The Marvels
Release Date: November 10 (in theaters only)
Starring: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris
Director: Nia DaCosta
Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) gets to share the screen with her idol and favorite Avenger in director Nia DaCosta’s sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. Teased during an end-credits scene in the Ms. Marvel season one finale, The Marvels promises more multiverse shenanigans when Carol Danvers (Larson), Monica Rambeau (Parris), and Khan are forced to team up when every time they use their powers, they swap places. If this movie is half as visually compelling as DaCosta’s Candyman remake, then Marvel fans are in for another worthwhile trip to the MCU. [Phil Pirrello]
The Killer
Release Date: November 10 (Netflix)
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Kerry O’Malley, Charles Parnell
Directed by: David Fincher
We don’t know much about The Killer, David Fincher’s follow-up to his double Oscar winner, Mank. And yet, with Fincher directing we’re totally fine knowing next-to-nothing since we trust the director of Se7en and Zodiac to bring the goods and the less we know the better. The film is based on a noir-inflected, 10-issue graphic novel series about an assassin whose crimes are starting to weigh a little too heavily on his conscious. Michael Fassbender stars as the killer and he’s backed up by Tilda Swinton, Kerry O’Malley, and Charles Parnell. No one does dark and murderous with the meticulous style and intelligence of Fincher. So carve out some Netflix and chill time for this chiller. [Mark Keizer]
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
Release Date: November 17 (in theaters only)
Starring: Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Tom Blyth
Director: Francis Lawrence
Lionsgate is dusting off its Hunger Games franchise with this prequel from the director who helped launch the property. Francis Lawrence returns to give fans a look at what’s essentially “Hunger Games Origins” in The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. Based on the novel by Hunger Games creator Suzanne Collins—the film centers on a pre-tyrant, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) years before he ruled over Panem as president. How he became such a cold and ruthless man will reveal itself through Snow’s mentoring of another young tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler). [Phil Pirrello]
Next Goal Wins
Release Date: November 17 (in theaters only)
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Oscar Kightley, Amgus Sampson, Rhys Darby, Beulah Koale
Director: Taika Waititi
In Next Goal Wins, Taika Waititi remakes a 2014 documentary—about one of the world’s worst soccer teams—into the underdog sports comedy it was probably always destined to be. The team in question is from American Samoa, circa 2014, and Fassbender plays the Dutch-American coach who has to get them into good enough shape to qualify for the World Cup. The movie wrapped in 2020, but underwent significant reshoots to replace Armie Hammer with Will Arnett, following the former’s abuse scandals. Arnett was given a much bigger role in the story, and that’s generally a good thing. [Luke Y. Thompson]
Napoleon
Release Date: November 22 (in theaters only), Apple TV+ (date TBD)
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, and Tahar Rahim
Director: Ridley Scott
Any new filmic take on the life of military leader and French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte will inevitably be compared to the version that the late director Stanley Kubrick spent years preparing in the 1960s (with Jack Nicholson reportedly onboard as Napoleon), only to abandon it due to cost concerns and the box office failure of director Sergei Bondarchuk’s 1970 biopic, Waterloo. Now it’s Ridley Scott’s turn to tell the Emperor’s story, and even though Scott’s recent output has been spotty, we’re still very excited about it. Joaquin Phoenix feels like the perfect choice to play Napoleon (he’s kinda the perfect choice to play anyone, actually) and, as Napoleon’s wife, Josephine, Vanessa Kirby is a great replacement for the terrific Jodie Comer, Scott’s original choice who left the project when Covid messed with her schedule. Just the thought of huge battle scenes with hundreds of (hopefully non-CGI) soldiers and a story that combines French history with Napoleon and Josephine’s relationship, has us ready to enlist when it’s released in late November. [Mark Keizer]
Wish
Release Date: November 22 (in theaters only)
Starring: Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk
Director: Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn
Disney fans were given a sneak peek of Wish at 2022’s D23 convention and the magical work-in-progress did not disappoint. From directors Chris Buck (Frozen) and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish serves as the origin story of Disney’s legendary wishing star (because reasons). It follows 17-year-old Asha (Ariana DeBose) and her goat, Valentino (Alan Tudyk), as they navigate a magical kingdom where wishes—like the one Asha makes on a star—really do come true. [Phil Pirrello]
Leave The World Behind
Release Date: December 8 (Netflix)
Starring: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, Myha’la Herrold
Director: Sam Esmail
Leave The World Behind is a thriller based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail wrote and directed this story of a white family whose Airbnb vacation on Long Island goes south when the property’s Black owners arrive claiming there’s been a blackout in New York City. The stacked cast includes Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali. They’re joined by Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold, who was a standout in Bodies Bodies Bodies last year. We’re getting “thriller with a message” vibes from this one and if his work on Mr. Robot is any indication, Esmail should deliver. [Mark Keizer]
Wonka
Release Date: December 15 (in theaters only)
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman
Director: Paul King
Tim Burton and Johnny Depp totally misfired with their dark and unpalatable 2005 collaboration, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. For the latest version director Paul King (Paddington and Paddington 2), at least based on reports out of Cinemacon, will deliver an upbeat, straight-up musical prequel that follows a young Willy Wonka (Chalamet) crooning and tap dancing as he sets about launching his candy empire. We’ll watch Timothee Chalamet, Sally Hawkins, and Olivia Colman in anything, but the wild card here is Atkinson. It’ll be a sweet treat to see who the erstwhile Mr. Bean and Blackadder is playing.[Ian Spelling]
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Release Date: December 20 (in theaters only)
Starring: Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Indya Moore, Pilou Asbaek
Director: James Wan
Aquaman (Jason Momoa) nd his estranged brother Orm must make relatively nice as they team up to take on a larger threat. Black Manta’s still out there and enraged, but our money’s on Pilou Asbaek as a big bad, given his recent arch-villain turn in the Sylvester Stallone superhero flick Samaritan. One thing we know for sure: Aquaman will don a blue costume at some point in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Ben Affleck and/or Michael Keaton may or may not appear as Batman. [Luke Y. Thompson]
Rebel Moon
Release Date: December 22 (Netflix)
Starring: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins
Director: Zack Snyder
After spending the last few years cranking out DC films and zombie epics to varying degrees of quality, director Zack Snyder is going back to college, meaning a project he started thinking about when he was in his 20s. That can sometimes lead to trouble (movie ideas sitting in a drawer for over 30 years often deserve to stay there) but Snyder looks to be doing some seriously impressive world building with Netflix’s Rebel Moon. The intergalactic David versus Goliath story sees the wealthy, yet peaceful inhabitants of Veldt rebelling against invaders from the Mother World who want to strip them of their plentiful resources. Sofia Boutella plays a former Mother World member seeking redemption by leading the Veldt rebellion. One is inclined to enter a Zack Snyder film with wide but wary eyes, yet Rebel Moon, with its large cast of characters, already feels like a promising political metaphor. Maybe Snyder finally has something more on his mind than loud noises and pummeling action. [Mark Keizer]
The Color Purple
Release Date: December 25 (in theaters only)
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis, Danielle Brooks, and Corey Hawkins
Director: Blitz Bazawule
The Color Purple is not a remake of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker’s classic novel, but rather an adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the book. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, and Corey Hawkins, this late-December release is poised to be a deserved awards contender come Oscar time. [Phil Pirrello]