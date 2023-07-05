The second half of 2023 upon us, which means film lovers can look forward to plenty of plenty of options in the next six months. Yes, there will be more blockbusters, including The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, the highly anticipated superheroine-filled The Marvels, and director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. But even more exciting are the big-budget, big-name dramas that could be the talk of awards season, including Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, David Fincher’s The Killer and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon. The latter three are heavily indebted to streamers for either their production costs or their distribution, which used to be the sign of the apocalypse. But if the streamers continue to bankroll prestige projects by world class directors, who are we to complain? So whether you’ll be watching in a movie theater (everyone’s first choice) or at home, the remainder of 2023 promises to contain an entertaining assortment of titles.