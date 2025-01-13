Host SNL without worrying about pleasing Lorne in the SNL50 Experience No all-night writing sessions are required.

Have you always wanted to say “really?” like Seth and Amy, ask the Steve Meister if he’s “making copies,” or bellow “Bobby Moynihan” in your best Don Pardo from the top of your lungs? The ad wizards at Saturday Night Live and NVE Experience Marketing are giving the ‌Not Ready For Prime Time faithful the chance of a lifetime, free of the Debbie Downers who cut sketches after dress rehearsal.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the American sketch comedy show that everyone has an opinion on, “Live From New York: The SNL50 Experience” is a multi-day fan experience, running from January 30 through February 2, at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The short-run installation will “immerse fans in the world of Saturday Night Live and bring to life the feeling of hosting the seminal comedy show.” While that doesn’t mean guests will have the opportunity to stress out over earning Lorne’s approval or make cast members cry, participants will get a taste of what it’s like to join the one-timer club. Guests will hear their name called as they walk through those famous doors and sit at the famed Weekend Update desk where Chevy Chase declared himself “Chevy Chase” and the rest of us “not.” There will also be “surprises and callbacks from every corner that celebrates 50 years of famed sketches and the signature spontaneous nature that’s defined the series since 1975.” We can only hope that spiritual experts exorcised the stage of whatever haunts remain from Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares haunted maze.

“The SNL50 Experience” runs from Thursday, January 30, to Sunday, February 2, from 1 P.M. through 9 P.M. EST, at Rockefeller Center. Reservations for the Experience are free and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on January 14, 2025, at 12 P.M. EST. Reservations can be made here.